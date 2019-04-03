Toure slams Bonucci over Kean comments

Yaya Toure has come out in support of Moise Kean following the racist abuse the Juventus striker suffered on Tuesday in Cagliari and heavily criticised the comments made by fellow Bianconeri teammate Leonardo Bonucci.

The former Manchester City midfielder reacted in response to Bonucci’s remarks that the blame for the abuse was ’50-50′ after Kean celebrated his goal in front of the fans who had been racially abusing him for the entire match.

“For me it’s the worst scenario you can have in football,” Toure said at UEFA’s Equal Game conference. “Your teammate attacking you, saying things like that, it’s just unbelievable.”

In response to being asked whether players should walk off the pitch after being subjected to racial abuse, Toure inisisted it woudl be a good thing to do, but should not be the only consequence.

“Yes [they should walk off], when something like that happens,” Toure went on. “We have to send a strong message, not only to the fans, but to the people at the top as well.”

Raheem Sterling also criticised the Juventus defender and took to social media to say: “All you can do now is laugh.”