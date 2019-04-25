VIDEO: AC Milan 0-1 Lazio – Another dark day

A lone strike from Joaquin Correa was enough to earn Lazio a 1-0 win over AC Milan in their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

The pair had played out a 0-0 draw in Rome, and as a result, Lazio will now face either Atalanta or Fiorentina in the final at the Stadio Olimpico on May 15.

Much of the build up to the game focussed on the Lazio fans who unfurled a banner in support of Italy’s former facist dictator Benito Mussolini in the centre of Milan, while outside the ground there were racist chants directed towards Rossoneri midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The behaviour of the Lazio fans continued inside the ground as they booed both Bakayoko and Franck Kessie each time they touched the ball, also directing monkey chants at the pair, while a number of inflatable bananas were visible in the away section.