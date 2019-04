A Franck Kessie penalty gave AC Milan a crucial 1-0 victory over Lazio in their charge for Champions League football.

Having picked up just one point in their last four matches, Milan got back to winning ways and maintained their unbeaten Serie A home recored over Lazio which stretches back to 1989.

The result moves Milan fourth in the Serie A table, six points clear of the Aquile, and just one over Roma in fifth.