VIDEO: AC Milan 1-1 Udinese – Not good enough

Krzysztof Piatek’s 20th goal of the Serie A season wasn’t enough for AC Milan who could only manage 1-1 draw with Udinese on Tuesday evening.

Just under 50,000 fans packed into the Stadio San Siro, as coach Gennaro Gattuso opted for a 4-3-1-2, playing Piatek alongside Patrick Cutrone, with Lucas Paqueta as a trequartista.

Initially the changes worked as Piatek fired in at the end of the first half, but Kevin Lasagna equalised for the visitors 65 minutes in, as Milan failed to win their third Serie A match in succession.