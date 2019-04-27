VIDEO: Bologna 3-1 Empoli – Azzurri surely sentenced in Dall’Ara collapse

Empoli desperately needed a win at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday but Bologna came from a goal behind to take the points and sentence the Tuscans to another week of being cut adrift in the bottom three with a 3-1 win.

Despite falling behind, the hosts dominated and had they not taken all three points themselves, Sinisa Mihajlovic would have been left pulling his hair out and likely venting his fury in the direction of the frustrating, but eventual match-winner, Riccardo Orsolini.

Orsolini spent most of his afternoon getting the home fans worked up in anger, while Blerim Dzemaili took control of the game and impressed in midfield.

We sent Conor Clancy along to Bologna to take in the game for us.