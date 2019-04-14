VIDEO: Fiorentina 0-0 Bologna – No change with Montella

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (FLORENCE) – Fiorentina and Bologna drew 0-0 at the Stadio Franchi on Sunday afternoon, in Vincenzo Montella’s first game back in charge of the Viola.

Montella’s side was the same as with Stefano Pioli, producing a mediocre performance against a solid Bologna fielded by Sinisa Mihajlovic.

In protest against Fiorentina owners Diego and Andrea Della Valle, the Viola ultras did not take their place in the Curva Fiesole for the entire first half, causing a strange atmosphere that lead to a very slow paced game in a rainy afternoon.