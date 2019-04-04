VIDEO: Genoa 0-4 Inter – Is Icardi back for good?

All eyes were on Mauro Icardi as he made his first start for Inter since February 9 against Parma, and as you’d expect he got himself on the scoresheet as the Nerazzurri emerged 4-0 winners over ten-man Genoa.

Roberto Gagliardini opened the scoring 15 minutes in, before Cristian Romero was given his marching orders for bringing down Icardi in the lead up to his penalty, which ex-Nerazzurri captain dispatched with ease.

That goal also took Icardi level with Christian Vieri in eighth place on 123 goals in Inter’s all-time scoring chart.

Inter dominated, racking up an impressive 78 percent possession, with Ivan Perisic and Gagliaridini adding to the rout, thus ending Genoa’s four-match winning run at home, while also extending their lead over fourth placed AC Milan to four points.