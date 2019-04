Nothing could separate Inter and Atalanta as they played out an enthralling 0-0 draw at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday evening.

There were plenty of chances for both sides, with Inter going close on multiple occasions but were denied time after time by Pierluigi Gollini.

Atalanta extended their unbeaten streak to six games, and are now level with AC Milan in fourth place, as Inter extended their lead over the Rossoneri to five points.