VIDEO: Inter 1-1 Juventus – Rasping Radja and Raking Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 600th career club goal gave Juventus a 1-1 draw against Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening.

Inter made a brilliant start as Radja Nainggolan’s spectacular volley found the back of the net with a little help from Wojciech Szczesny, but Ronaldo levelled things up just after the hour with his own long range drive.

As a result, Inter stay fourth in the Serie A table, four points clear of Roma, who beat Cagliari earlier in the day. While Juventus have won just one of their last four away Serie A matches.