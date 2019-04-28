VIDEO: Inter 1-1 Juventus – Rasping Radja and Raking Ronaldo

VIDEO: Inter 1-1 Juventus – Rasping Radja and Raking Ronaldo
Date: 28th April 2019 at 12:26am
Written by:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 600th career club goal gave Juventus a 1-1 draw against Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening.

Inter made a brilliant start as Radja Nainggolan’s spectacular volley found the back of the net with a little help from Wojciech Szczesny, but Ronaldo levelled things up just after the hour with his own long range drive.

As a result, Inter stay fourth in the Serie A table, four points clear of Roma, who beat Cagliari earlier in the day.  While Juventus have won just one of their last four away Serie A matches.

 

Related articles