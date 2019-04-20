VIDEO: Inter 1-1 Roma – A fair draw, now it’s time for a tasty run in

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) –Inter and Roma drew 1-1 at the stadio Meazza on Saturday night in Serie A, in a crucial clash for a top four finish.

The Giallorossi went ahead early in the first half, with a Stephan El Shaarawy stunner. Inter equalised in the second half, thanks to Ivan Perisic.

Inter remain third, now on 61 points, as the Giallorossi failed to overtake AC Milan, remaining fifth on 55 points.

Vieri Capretta was at the Stadio Meazza to take it all in. Here’s what he made of the game.