VIDEO: Juventus 1-2 Ajax – The dream ends in failure

Over 41,000 fans packed into the Allianz Stadium expecting to see Juventus sweep Ajax aside, but it was not to be as Erik Ten Hag masterminded a 2-1 win over the Bianconeri, and passage for his young team into the Champions League semi-finals.

After a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, things started well for Juventus, with Cristiano Ronaldo heading home just before the half hour, but Donny van de Beek levelled moments later, and Matthijs De Ligt got the Dutch side’s second not long after the hour.

As a result, Ajax will now go on to face the winner of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Manchester City.