VIDEO: Juventus 2-1 AC Milan – Kean steals the show

A late Moise Kean goal gave Juventus a hard fought comeback against AC Milan, winning 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Things started well for the Rossoneri as Krzysztof Piatek put the away side ahead just before half time, but a Paulo Dybala penalty and Kean’s 84th minute strike put Juventus on the verge of an eighth successive Scudetto.

Should Genoa beat Napoli on Sunday, the Bianconeri will be champions, and after Tuesday’s racial abuse and the resulting fall out, it would be fitting that Kean is the man to get the vital goal.