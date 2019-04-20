VIDEO: Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina – It’s over when the Old Lady sings

Juventus came back from a goal down in their 150th Serie A match Allianz Stadium to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and lift their eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Over 40,000 fans saw Nikola Milenkovic give Juventus a scare on six minutes, as he bagged the fasted goal against the Bianconeri this season. However, Alex Sandro got the equaliser late in the first half, then a German Pezzella own goal put the home side in front in the second.

As a result, Juventus have equalled Inter’s record of winning the Scudetto with five matches remaining – in the three point era – which the Nerazzurri set in 2007.