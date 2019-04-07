VIDEO: Lazio 2-2 Sassuolo – Late drama at the Olimpico

A stoppage time equaliser from captain Senad Lulic salvaged a point for Lazio in a fraught 2-2 draw with Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The hosts led through a Ciro Immobile penalty and dominated most of the game, but they were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal when Rogerio and substitute Domenico Berardi struck to complete a comeback for the Neroverdi, only for Lulic to tap in on the 96th minute.

The result leaves Lazio in seventh place on 49 points, three points behind their next opponents Milan in fourth, although the Biancocelesti have a game in hand to come.