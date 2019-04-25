VIDEO: Lazio fans continue racist chants against AC Milan’s Bakayoko after the game

Much of the build up to the AC Milan’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Lazio focussed on the Aquile fans who unfurled a banner in support of Italy’s former facist dictator Benito Mussolini in the centre of Milan, while outside the ground there were racist chants directed towards Rossoneri midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The behaviour of the Lazio fans continued inside the ground as they booed both Bakayoko and Franck Kessie each time they touched the ball, also directing monkey chants at the pair, while a number of inflatable bananas were visible in the away section.

Then as they exited the Stadio San Siro, they continued to chant ‘This banana is for Bakayoko’, which was sung throughout the match.