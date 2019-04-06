VIDEO: Parma 0-0 Torino – Granata miss big chance and break unwanted records

A heavily-depleted Parma side managed to hold on for a point against European hopefuls Torino at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday afternoon.

It was very much be a case of what could have been for Toro, who missed a huge chance to take advantage of those challending them for Europa League football all dropping points in the last week.

Captain Bruno Alves joined Gervinho and Roberto Inglese on the list of Parma’s absences, but they somehow escaped without punishment dsepite their visitors dominating.

The Granata move temporarily into sixth and Conor Clancy was at the Tardini to describe the action for us.