VIDEO: Roma 1-0 Udinese – When it rains, it pours

Roma moved into fourth with a 1-0 win over Udinese in the rain as Edin Dzeko scored his first goal at the Stadio Olimpico for almost a year.

Claudio Ranieri’s side have pulled two points clear of Milan in fifth ahead of the Rossoneri’s meeting with Lazio later on Saturday, but Atalanta could also overtake them with victory at home to Empoli on Monday.

The Giallorossi also kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season, while Udinese are still waiting for their first away win since beating Chievo last September.