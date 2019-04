Roma moved into the Champions League places in Serie A with a comfortable 3-0 win over Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Early goals from Federico Fazio and Javier Pastore and Aleksander Kolarov’s late strike were enough to secure a victory that lifts Claudio Ranieri’s side two points clear of Milan and Atalanta into fourth.

However, the Rossoneri and La Dea will restore a one-point lead over the capital club if they can beat Torino and Udinese respectively over the next two days.