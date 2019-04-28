VIDEO: Sampdoria 1-2 Lazio – Biancocelesti deserve a Champions League spot

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS (Genoa) – Lazio beat Sampdoria 2-1 at the Stadio Ferraris in Serie A, to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Lazio were dominant from the off, with Felipe Caicedo netting twice within the opening 20 minutes. Gaston Ramirez was sent off just before half time, but Fabio Quagliarella scored early in the second half to light up an entertaining encounter, but it wasn’t enough to see the hosts get a point.

Our very own Vieri Capretta was at the Stadio Ferraris, and here’s what he made of the game.