Gregoire Defrel and Fabio Quagliarella combined to give Sampdoria a 2-0 win over Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna on Sunday afternoon.

Serie A’s topscorer first set up his French strike partner three minutes in, before bagging his 22nd of the season from the penalty spot after Davide Biraschi was sent off for handball early in the second half.

As a result, Sampdoria have now gone six games unbeaten against their city rivals, equalling a record set in 1994.