VIDEO: SPAL 1-1 Genoa – Neither do enough to win but both end happy

Genoa took another step towards confirming their participation in Serie A next season as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at SPAL on Sunday afternoon.

Empoli’s loss away to Bologna on Saturday gave the Grifone some breathing room in their battle for survival but with just five points separating them and the bottom three ahead of kick-off, they were keen to do all they could to increase the gap.

It was never likely to be anything but a struggle against Leonardo Semplici’s side though as the Ferrarese hadn’t lost against Genoa in any of their previous three games since returning to Serie A.

We had Conor Clancy at the Stadio Paolo Mazza to take in the action for us.