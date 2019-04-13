VIDEO: SPAL 2-1 Juventus – Old Lady’s crowning put on hold

A sensational SPAL comeback put Juventus’ champagne on ice at the Stadio Paolo Mazza where the Biancazzurri defeated the champions-elect 2-1.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side needed just one point to claim an eighth-consecutive Scudetto and to make history by wrapping up the title earlier than anyone else ever had, but despite taking a 1-0 lead into the break, the hosts mounted a second-half comeback.

All signs pointed towards the Scudetto being sealed in Ferrara. Juve had lost just one of their last 28 on the road, but SPAL came into this fresh from back-to-back wins at the Mazza, and they completed their hat-trick in incredible style.

We sent our man Conor Clancy along to Ferrara to witness the champions-elect’s crowning, but he was treated to an even more exciting spectacle.