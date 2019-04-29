VIDEO: Torino 2-0 AC Milan – Darks clouds gather

STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO (Turin) – A nine-minute double salvo from Torino gave them a 2-0 win over ten-man AC Milan, which puts the Granata well in the race for Champions League football next season.

Andrea Belotti, who has never beaten Milan with Torino, scored the first from the penalty spot, then Alejandro Berenguer got the second for the home side, before Alessio Romagnoli was given his marching orders for sarcastically applauding the referee.

The Granata’s first win over Milan since November 2001 puts them level on 56 points with their opponents, and sit joint fifth in the Serie A table, two points behind Roma.