Wanda: Icardi could be Inter captain once again

Wanda Nara sees no reason why Mauro Icardi can’t have his Inter captaincy restored.

The Argentine was stripped of the honour and dropped from the side back in February, with Samir Handanovic taking over the position.

Along with confirming Icardi’s intention to remain at Inter past this season, Wanda made it clear she would be thrilled if her husband was once again the leader of the Nerazzurri.

“Our family are Interisti,” she told Striscia la Notizia. “We are in Milan and will stay there.

“I am 100 percent sure of that. We’ve even renewed our children’s school enrolment.

“We’ll see if he gets the captain’s armband back. It wouldn’t be a problem.”

The statement comes amidst reports from Sky Sport Italia that Icardi could remain with Inter past this season, despite rampant speculation he would depart.

The report states that the Argentine’s desire is to remain in Milan, though the Nerazzurri wouldn’t be opposed to a sale should a satisfactory offer be made by another club.