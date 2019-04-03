WATCH our Exclusive Interview with Sampdoria’s Jacopo Sala

Sampdoria are well in the fight for a Europa League spot, as they face Torino in a six-pointer in the midweek Serie A round. Blucerchiati defender Jacopo Sala believes his team deserves to play in Europe next year, having shown an entertaining brand of football under coach Marco Giampaolo.

Sala is improving constantly under the guidance of Giampaolo, and has found his ideal place to be at Sampdoria, after learning his trade at Chelsea, then passing by Hamburg and Hellas Verona, before finding his way to the Blucerchiati.

Sala joined Chelsea when he was 15, but was unable to break through into the first team, but has now established himself as a solid full-back in Serie A, and dreams of helping Sampdoria to return to European football.

Forza Italian Football had a chat with the former Chelsea man, who spoke about his current spell at Sampdoria, what it means to play alongside Fabio Quagliarella, his time growing up in England, the difficulties of establishing himself at Stamford Bridge and the difference between the beautiful game in England, Germany and Italy.