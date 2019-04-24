Watford ready to swoop for Roma flop

Robin Olsen’s disastrous tenure at Roma could be set for a premature end as Watford prepare a move for the beleaguered goalkeeper.

Brought in to replace Liverpool-bound Alisson last summer, the Sweden international has underwhelmed in his maiden campaign in Serie A, with a series of costly mistakes seeing him lose his place in the starting line-up to veteran Antonio Mirante.

Having fallen down the pecking order at the Stadio Olimpico, Roma are ready to cut their losses and offload the former Malmo custodian, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that FA Cup finalists Watford are interested.

With Heurelho Gomes set to retire at the end of the season, the Hornets are in the market for a goalkeeper to challenge current No. 1 Ben Foster, and are ready to submit a bid of €8 million for Olsen.

As part of the agreement that brought him to Italy from Copenhagen, the Danish club would be entitled to 10% of any fee the Giallorossi receive for selling the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, despite Mirante impressing in recent weeks, Roma are also on the hunt for a new first choice goalkeeper and will seek to replace Olsen in the summer.