AC Milan closing in on Lille director to replace Leonardo

Leonardo’s time at AC Milan looks set to end with word that the Rossoneri have agreed to terms with Lille sporting director Luis Campos.

The Diavolo take on SPAL on Sunday with their Champions League hopes still intact, but regardless of the result, change is expected to hit the San Siro.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milan agreed to terms with Campos over the past few days, and that his appointment will be made official sometime next week.

The Portuguese has helped Lille return to relevance in Ligue 1 thanks to his work in the transfer market, as Les Dogues finished second to Paris Saint-Germain and thus qualified for the Champions League.

It comes after some stellar work at Monaco from 2013 and 2016, and it appears he will be tasked with doing a similar job with Milan.

His hire means Leonardo is the odd man out, as the Brazilian is expected to be let go due to the Rossoneri’s struggles this season despite the signings of Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek.