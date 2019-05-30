AC Milan could lose star striker to Barcelona

AC Milan’s failure to qualify for the Champions League could mean they are forced to sell star man Krzysztof Piatek to Barcelona in order to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

Milan’s current financial predicament is rumoured to be hindering them and could force them to offload players after it was confirmed they wouldn’t receive the cash injection which comes with Champions League qualification.

Barcelona are said to be looking to bolster their forward line after a disappointing end to the season which saw them crash out of the Champions League to Liverpool and lose the Copa Del Rey final to Valencia, with Piatek’s name being one of the ones touted as a potential signing.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Piatek is one name of six who the Spanish giants are considering.

Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are said to be in the frame as are RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic and Lille’s Nicolas Pepe.

Piatek only signed for the Rossoneri in January following a successful six month spell at Genoa, where he scored 19 goals, before going on to score a further 11 for the Milanese side.

The Polish international was signed for €35 million but Milan would be able to command a significantly higher fee for him following his impressive form in the second half of the season.