AC Milan deny approach for former Roma coach

AC Milan have insisted that no approach has been made for former Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco, as speculation surrounding the future of incumbent Gennaro Gattuso intensifies.

With the Rossoneri dumped out of the Europa League and Coppa Italia, whilst languishing in fifth place and in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot after recent poor form, Gattuso’s future has been cast into doubt.

This has prompted reports that Milan have already begun looking at alternatives, including Di Francesco, but sporting director Leonardo was adamant that no meeting had taken place with the 49-year-old, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Di Francesco is currently out of work after being dismissed by Roma in March, but was recently linked with a reunion with former Giallorossi sporting director Monchi at Spanish club Sevilla.

Milan find themselves three points outside the Champions League qualification places with just three fixtures remaining, having picked up only two wins in their last eight matches in Serie A.