AC Milan duo poised for summer exits

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie are expected to leave AC Milan this summer due to their many off-field issues in recent weeks.

The Rossoneri could see their summer plans complicated should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, which is a real possibility given they sit three points back of fourth-place Atalanta with four matches remaining.

Without the funds that a place in Europe’s top competition would bring in, along with uncertainty over their Financial Fair Play irregularities, several faces could depart the club according to Corriere dello Sport.

Finances aren’t at the heart of Bakayoko and Kessie’s future according to the report however, as both players have made headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks.

Bakayoko was late for training earlier this week, an act that pushed coach Gennaro Gattuso to send the club into a ritiro until Monday’s match with Bologna.

It isn’t the first time the Frenchman has raised eyebrows of the pitch, as he and Kessie were involved in an incident where they paraded Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi’s shirt after a 1-0 victory over the Rome club.

Given €35 million are needed to sign the midfielder from Chelsea, it appears unlikely Milan will fork over the cash to keep him at the San Siro.

As for Kessie, the Ivory Coast international was involved in the aforementioned incident with Bakayoko, along with a televised bustup with Lucas Biglia during the recent derby with Inter.

Although the former Atalanta man was handed a hefty fine for the incident, it appears patience over his antics has worn thin at Milanello.

Milan are obligated to make his loan move permanent this summer, but it appears the Rossoneri are keen to receive a fee that will not result in a loss on their €28m investment.