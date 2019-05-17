AC Milan fans bemoan proposed ‘Arsenal model’

AC Milan fans have taken to social media to share their disdain for the rumoured restructuring at the club that will see them follow a similar path to Arsenal.

The London-based side had employed a frugal approach to transfer spending opting instead to develop talented youngsters for the first team.

Despite the uncertainty regarding their final league position La Gazzetta dello Sport understands Milan will undergo a complete overhaul under the direction of ex-Arsenal director Ivan Gazidis.

Sporting director Leonardo is among those expected to depart this summer while the likes of Paolo Maldini and coach Gennaro Gattuso also face uncertain futures.

Financial Fair Play regulations could see some of the clubs more valuable players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso leave to balance the books.

While qualification for the Champions League would undoubtedly make a difference the decision appears set in stone as Gazidis looks to appease the owners.