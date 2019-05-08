AC Milan icon tips Ajax boss for Inter bench

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta has suggested that cross-town rivals Inter should move for Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag to replace incumbent Luciano Spalletti.

After an underwhelming season, doubts have arisen surrounding Spalletti’s long-term future at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and Costacurta has done little to quash speculation by recommending an approach for Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has led free-scoring Ajax to the top of the Eredivisie, in addition to lifting the Dutch Cup and reaching the Champions League Semi-Finals, prompting Costacurta to lavish praise on him.

“It is true that he could be a an ideal candidate for Inter,” the former Italian international declared on Sky Sport Italia ahead of Ajax’s Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

“He’s a competent coach who is showing that he possesses brilliant ideas. At this moment however, the top tacticians are looking at the best clubs and probably aren’t taking Serie A into consideration.

“In fact, he could go to Barcelona. I am convinced that the two comeback defeats they suffered [in the Champions League against Roma last season and Liverpool on Tuesday] mean they are considering sacking [Ernesto] Valverde.”

Despite speculation linking a wide array of coaches, including former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, to the club, Spalletti remains contracted to Inter until 2021, having a penned a new deal in August.