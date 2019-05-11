AC Milan keep in Champions League chase and worsen Fiorentina’s woes

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (FLORENCE) – Fiorentina remain without a win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in 2019 after AC Milan left Tuscany with a 1-0 victory in Serie A’s Saturday evening game.

With the Curva Fiesole continuing their protests against the club’s ownership by leaving the stand vacated for the first half, La Viola’s on-field fortunes didn’t appear in much of a better state as their winless run extended to 12 games – their longest since 1989/90.

“The story speaks for you,” read a banner sat in the lower section of the Curva for the entirety of the match as they hit back at Diego Della Valle to add yet another layer to their ongoing feud.

After a sloppy opening few minutes Kevin Mirallas was the first player to put his foot on the ball and look to take control. The Belgian did well deep on the right to find space in a compact area and he then switched play to Luis Muriel on the opposing flank. The Colombian drove at the box before shooting but his effort never had much power to make it likely to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma and the Italian got down to stop.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Suso were involved throughout, but without showing all that much quality with their final product and the usual suspects were involved in generously conceding possession when they approached the Viola box.

Krzysztof Piatek looked to involve himself and his best contribution came by dropping deep to create space for Calhanoglu to exploit. The Pole was found and slipped a first-time pass around the corner but Calhanoglu’s touch let him down and saw the chance go begging.

Then came Suso’s chance to disappoint. Piatek worked space well on the right and his centre fell nicely into the No.8’s path but his effort was tame, central, and allowed Alban Lafont to save with relative ease.

Both Suso and Calhanoglu had started to find a bit of space, and the pair combined as the Turk again made Lafont work, getting down well to turn a shot behind.

Suso did then deliver though as Gennaro Gattuso’s side went ahead. His textbook move, which he had attempted unsuccessfully already, proved effective. The Spaniard was allowed to cut inside onto his left foot from the right flank witch Cristiano Biraghi attepting to show him down the line. From there he whipped an excellent ball into the area. Calhanoglu was well-placed and he glanced his header perfectly into the corner.

With the Curva Fiesole filling up after it sitting empty in the first half, La Viola came out after the break with a little more life and had penalty appeals waved away by referee Maurizio Mariani.

It was no surprise that Federico Chiesa was the most likely problem causer for the hosts, and he almost picked out the top corner as he drove infield and fired narrowly over the crossbar from the egde of the area.

Mirallas was next to take his turn. Free on the right, the winger did well to find space in the area but once it opened up his effort was underwhelming and was kept out by Donnarumma.

Chiesa kept troubling and it was him who worked Donnarumma again after a typically-pacey run down the left. His effort was central though and with Muriel ready to pounce on the rebound, ALessio Romagnoli did excellently to knock the ball off the Colombian and win a goal kick.

Patrick Cutrone came close to killing the game in the 80th minute but he drove wide from the edge of the box as things opened up even more.

The story speaks for Della Valle

Fiorentina’s ultras are far from happy with the recent running of the club and their feud with the Della Valle family continued as they again stayed away for the first half.

Frurstrated by a lack of investment into the side and the consistent losses of better players, the Curva Fiesole faithful have run out of patience.

They show no signs of letting up, either, and Diego Della Valle’s decision to hit back at them on Saturday morning will likely lead this feud’s story to have a few more chapters written before its conclusion.

Milan favourites for fourth

They may be outside of the top four at the time of writing, but with two games against the already-relegated Frosinone and a SPAL side who will have nothing to play for remaining, the Rossoneri should expect to be in the Champions League again next season.

Atalanta, meanwhile, still have to travel to Juventus on the day they are presented with the Scudetto, as well as play hosts to Sassuolo in the Neroverdi’s own stadium on the final day. Across the city, Inter have Chievo on Sunday, Napoli in the penultimate round and then Empoli, who are likely to be fighting for their lives, in the final game.

It hasn’t been the nicest of times at Milan, but this cloud could still have a silver lining.