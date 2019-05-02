AC Milan line up former midfielder to replace Gattuso

It looks at though AC Milan are considering replacing current coach Gennaro Gattuso with former Rossoneri midfielder Mark Van Bommel according to reports.

The current PSV coach has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the dugout, keeping pace with Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie.

Tuttosport have reported that the Dutch boss is keen on a return to his former side and the 42-year-old provides a cheaper alternative to Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino ,who are also on the Milan’s shortlist.

Speculation that the Rossoneri are keen to replace Gattuso at the end of the season has increased in recent weeks following a disappointing run in the league that has seen them fall to seventh, three points off the final Champions League spot.

Van Bommel played for the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2012, helping them secure the Supercoppa Italiana and the Serie A title.