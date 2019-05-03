AC Milan make first approach for former Chelsea coach

Date: 3rd May 2019 at 5:55pm
have been among the first to initiate contact with former , and Italy head coach as a potential replacement for Gennaro Gattuso.

Conte was sacked last year by Chelsea with Maurizio Sarri replacing him at Stamford Bridge, with legal proceedings regarding his severance package lasing for months thereafter.

With a number of top clubs failing to reach their season objectives Conte has become a target for Europe’s elite, with Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini holding positive talks, according to Mediaset.

The Milan management are thought to prefer Conte to other potential candidates, but recognise any operation would likely be expensive in terms of player reinforcements and Conte’s salary.

Conte is reportedly prepared to take charge of the Rossoneri regardless of whether or not they achieve UEFA Champions League qualification come the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain, , and former club Juventus are also interested in acquiring Conte’s services.

 

