AC Milan make first approach for former Chelsea coach

AC Milan have been among the first to initiate contact with former Chelsea, Juventus and Italy head coach Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for Gennaro Gattuso.

Conte was sacked last year by Chelsea with Maurizio Sarri replacing him at Stamford Bridge, with legal proceedings regarding his severance package lasing for months thereafter.

With a number of top clubs failing to reach their season objectives Conte has become a target for Europe’s elite, with Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini holding positive talks, according to Mediaset.

The Milan management are thought to prefer Conte to other potential candidates, but recognise any operation would likely be expensive in terms of player reinforcements and Conte’s salary.

Conte is reportedly prepared to take charge of the Rossoneri regardless of whether or not they achieve UEFA Champions League qualification come the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Inter and former club Juventus are also interested in acquiring Conte’s services.