Bakayoko tells AC Milan coach Gattuso to ‘f*ck off’ during Bologna match

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko were involved in a verbal bust up during the first half of their Serie A fixture against Bologna.

The pair were allegedly at odds after the Frenchman arrived late to training, forcing the hand of Gattuso who sent his squad into the feared training retreat.

There was frosty atmosphere on the sidelines after Bakayoko was benched in favour of Biglia, who suffered an injury in the half and was replaced by Mauri.

Gattuso instructed Bakayoko to warm up before prompting him to accelerate his preparation, with the midfielder insisting he needed longer to prepare.

A visibly irate Gattuso opted against fielding Bakayoko and instead turned to Mauri, who has been on the edge of the first team for much of the campaign, with the Frenchman seen mouthing the words ‘f*ck off man’ and Gattuso replying: “We’ll see each other at the end of the game.”

Milan have yet to trigger the buyout clause in the deal that saw Bakayoko join the club on loan for the season.