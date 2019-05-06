AC Milan Player Ratings: Paqueta left with egg on his face

AC Milan secured a vital 2-1 win against Bologna at the Stadio San Siro in their Monday evening Serie A fixture.

Suso and Fabio Borini found the back of the net for the hosts while former Milan striker Mattia Destro netted a consolation goal.

The game turned out to be one of the more bad tempered fixtures with both Lucas Paqueta and Nicola Sansone shown red cards over the course of the ninety minutes.

A win takes Milan back up into the Europa League places in their quest to secure European football for next season.