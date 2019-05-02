AC Milan players on five-day ritiro after Bakayoko mishap

Gennaro Gattuso has punished his AC Milan players with a five-day ritiro after Tiemoue Bakayako arrived an hour late for training on Wednesday.

The midfielder’s future is now in doubt after turning up late for practice in spite of a team meeting with Ivan Gazidis on Monday where the Chief Executive called for greater professionalism amongst the players.

According to CalcioNews24, the midfielder incurred the anger of Gattuso who sent the entire squad on a ritiro until their next Serie A match with Bologna on Monday night.

Reports suggest that the players tried to persuade him to change his mind but Gattuso was unmoved.

This comes in the wake of Milan’s defeat to Torino which saw them slide out of the Champions League places and down into seventh position.

The coach reportedly thought about sending the players away in the immediate aftermath of the defeat in Turin, but decided against it.

Milan currently sit three points behind Atalanta, who occupy the final Champions League position, with four games left to play.