AC Milan ready to challenge Roma for Chelsea coach

AC Milan are preparing to step up their pursuit of Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri as they look to replace incumbent Gennaro Gattuso, but face competition from Serie A rivals Roma.

Sarri has endured a troubled maiden campaign at Chelsea and his future in West London is far from certain, opening the door to Milan and Roma to target him for their respective benches next season.

Sportmediaset suggest that the Blues will dismiss Sarri regardless of the outcome of the upcoming Europa League Final and Milan have looked to steal a march on Roma by arranging to meet the coach directly.

Indeed, it is reported that Rossoneri chief executive Ivan Gazidis flew to London on Thursday in order to discuss terms with Sarri, with a three-year contract at €3 million per season on the table.

It has also been noted that Gazidis travelled without sporting director Leonardo, who has had little influence on the direction of coach for next season.

In his first season in the Premier League, Sarri led Chelsea to a third-place finish and the finals of both the League Cup and the Europa League, with the latter to be contested against Arsenal in Baku later this month.