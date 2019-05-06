AC Milan v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Bologna to the Stadio San Siro on Monday evening as they look to get their European qualification hopes back on track.

Defeat in Round 34 to Torino left the Rossoneri three point off fourth spot and with Atalanta beating Lazio on Sunday, Milan are now six points away from Champions League football.

Thankfully for Milan fans, the home side have lost just one of their last 18 Serie A meetings with Bologna. However, Gennaro Gattuso’s men have earned just five points from their last seven matches, and face an inform Rossoblu, who have won more games than any other team in the last eight matchdays.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Zapata, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu

Bologna: Skorupski; Calabresi, Danilo, Lyanco, Dijks; Pulgar, Poli; Orsolini, Svanberg, Sansone; Palacio