AC Milan v Frosinone: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan host Frosinone at the Stadio San Siro, hoping for victory as they continue their pursuit of a Champions League spot.

The Rossoneri are three points behind Atalanta, who face Juventus later on Sunday, and with a win would put pressure on La Dea.

However, AC Milan have won only one of their three Serie A meetings against Frosinone – back in December 2015.

Frosinone, though, are already relegated, and have collected only one point in their last five games, conceding 11 goals in the process.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Borini.

Frosinone: Bardi; Zampano, Ariaudo, Brighenti, Goldaniga; Paganini, Sammarco, Maiello, Beghetto; Ciano, Trotta.