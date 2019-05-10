Agent of Barcelona midfielder plays down Inter move

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reportedly close to sealing a move to Inter, though his agent has poured cold water on those suggestions.

The Croatian has been with the Blaugrana since 2014 after joining from Sevilla, but his future remains shrouded in mystery as the Spanish club consider an overhaul following their loss to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Mundo Deportivo reports Barca would be willing to let him leave for €50 million, a figure that hasn’t scared off Inter.

However Rakitic doesn’t appear keen to leave the Spanish giants, with his agent stating he is happy to remain.

“Barca are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Ivan is happy to be part of it,” Dejan Rakitic told Tuttomercatoweb.

“What the future holds however, nobody knows as we are talking about football.

“However this is how the situation is today, which is that Ivan is happy at Barcelona and he is keen to bring home another trophy.”