Allegri: It’ll be hard to improve this Juventus team

After their final match of the season at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri feels it will be hard to improve on the quality of the team.

Josip Ilicic gave Atalanta a deserved lead on Sunday night, but late in the second half Mario Mandzukic brought Juventus back on level terms. Federico Bernardeschi was given a red card in the final moments of the match.

“The first year I arrived, I was convinced that we would have a great season, especially in the Champions League,” Allegri told the press.

“I had a great time otherwise I would have stopped earlier. Tonight we had a lot of shots on goal but also conceded a few ourselves.

“We ended the season unbeaten at home with only three draws. Many have said that the year was a failure but it isn’t because we won two trophies.

“Whoever inherits this winning team, as the vice-president said, it will be difficult to improve.

“I have learned a lot at Juventus. Above all, everyday life and work. I will always be grateful for what I have learned.

“Football is a stupid game for smart people, and they want it to become a complicated game for stupid people.”