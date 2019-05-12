Allegri laments ‘careless’ Juventus after Roma defeat

Massimiliano Allegri criticised his Juventus side’s lack of cutting edge after they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Roma on Sunday.

The result continued a poor run of form for the Serie A champions, who have won just once in their last five Serie A fixtures.

Juve dominated the first half and were denied on several occasions by Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante, much to the frustration of the coach.

“We played well in the first half but didn’t score,” Allegri said in the post-match press conference.

“We didn’t create much in the first half for the way we were playing, compared to what we could and should have created.

“When these matches happen, these first halves, where you have complete dominance, you must shoot on target 10 times, which we didn’t do tonight even if we were playing well.

“It’s true that we are at the end of the season and Juventus already won the league title a few games ago. There is a bit of carelessness.”