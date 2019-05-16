Allegri meeting with Agnelli to thrash out Juventus future

After an informal meeting between Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and owner Andrea Agnelli on Wednesday the pair are looking to come together again to has out the coach’s future.

Though the club secured a record-breaking eighth straight Scudetto this season, the Champions League trophy remains elusive so they are looking to strengthen in order to progress further next year.

During discussions on Wednesday, the pair spoke about transfer targets with Allegri seeking guarantees from Agnelli that he will be backed in the summer window if he is to continue as coach of Juventus.

Allegri is apparently looking to add five quality additions to his side which will include two defenders, two midfielders and a striker.

However, vice president Pavel Nedved and sporting director Fabio Paratici are trying to convince Agnelli to being back former coach Antonio Conte, though the president is not keen on the ex-Chelsea boss after they parted ways on extremely bad terms in 2014.

Further talks have been held on Thursday at the club’s Continassa training ground aimed at thrashing out Allegri’s future and whether or not he will extend his contract which runs until 2020, and could see an announcement later in the evening.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a whole host of players already, including Ajax’s Mattijs De Ligt and Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez, and have already secured the signature of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey who will officially join the club as of July 1.

In terms of coaching alternatives, as well as Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Pep Guardiola have all been linked to the Juventus post should Allegri leave.