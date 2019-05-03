Allegri: This season is the most disappointing for Juventus

After another somewhat disappointing result, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was once again forced to defend his record as Bianconeri boss, though admitted this season has been the bitterest.

A 1-1 draw with Torino kept Juve’s unbeaten home record going, but elimination from the Champions League still hurts Allegri.

“I expected to be the centre of attention [after elimination from the Champions League],” Allegri told the press.

“The club have always defended me, but a coach has to defend himself with results.

“Of course there is bitterness after being eliminated by Ajax, but there was also bitterness two years ago. We you go out [of a competition] there is always bitterness.

“Every year Juventus have objectives; Serie A, the Champions League, the Supercoppa and the Copa Italia.

“Let’s say that in the last five years, this season was the most bitter. Life is made up of challenges and there will be other opportunities.

“I have always said there is a chance to win the Champions League as I always make the knockout stages.

“However, winning the Champions League isn’t easy and there are many teams still waiting to win it, and have been for many years.”

Looking at the game against Torino, Allegri feels the draw was the right result especially as he feels the goal scored by Torino came through a lapse in concentration.

“We had a lot of shots on goal and conceded a stupid goal,” Allegri said. “We are still playing well and losing would have been unfair.

“We have already won the Scudetto and played well against Inter, and will against Roma.”

When asked about Torino’s chances of making Europe next season, Allegri was complimentary of the Granata’s style.

“They [Torino] still have three games to play, three battle, if they are to qualify for the Europa League.

“Lazio play Atalanta on Sunday and Torino have only lost once away from home [in 2019]. They have their values and it is hard to score against them.”