Ancelotti keen to lure Real Madrid defender to Napoli

Theo Hernandez is wanted by Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

The Italian, and former Real Madrid boss, is keen to bring the Real Sociedad player to the Stadio San Paolo and the defender has already spoken with Ancelotti.

As reported by MARCA, Theo has been promised that he will be the undisputed first choice at left-back should he make the move to Naples, given Faouzi Ghoulam’s recent decline and Mario Rui not being of the desired level.

It’s a luxury that cannot be afforded to the defender in Madrid, who still own him, and could be enough to tempt him to Italy.

Napoli aren’t the only side interested though and a number of Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on his situation.

Ancelotti has hopes of pushing Juventus in Serie A next season, while he’s also keen to leave his mark in Europe again, as he so often has done in the past, and the 21-year-old will be seen as an important part of those plans should he arrive.