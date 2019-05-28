Arsenal Want AC Milan Goalkeeper to Replace Cech

With Czech veteran Petr Cech retiring and German international Berno Leno not impressing between the posts for Arsenal, the Premier League club are searching for another goalkeeper for 2019/20 and AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly their preferred target.

The North London side conceded 51 goals during the 2018/19 Premier League season with Manchester United and West Ham United being the other two Top 10 teams in the division to have conceded more, therefore prompting the desire to acquire someone like the 20-year-old Italian international.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Donnarumma could be sold for a figure of around €70 million and AC Milan could sell him so they could meet financial fair play requirements but the goalkeeper would apparently prefer to remain at the club.

The 20-year-old is contracted until 2021 but the Rossoneri board in 2020 could face a similar scenario to that in 2017, when his agent Mino Raiola played a part in some difficult contractual negotiations.

Arsenal could play in the Champions League if they defeat Chelsea in the Europa League Final on Wednesday evening while AC Milan missed out on CL qualification by one point in Serie A.