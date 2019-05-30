Arsenal player ratings: Koscielny calamitous as Gunners endure Europa League heartache

Arsenal fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat to local rivals Chelsea in the Europa League Final at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Wednesday, ending their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Having finished fifth in the Premier League, the Gunners needed victory against their fellow London club to secure passage into the Champions League, but were torn apart in a devastating second half in Azerbaijan.

They were undone by an Eden Hazard brace after the break, as the Belgian followed up goals from Pedro and former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud to render a wonderful Alex Iwobi volley little more than a consolation.