Bakayoko apologizes to AC Milan squad for tardiness

AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has apologized to his teammates after his late arrival to training forced the team into a ritiro.

The French midfielder was more than an hour late for training on Wednesday, and as a result coach Gennaro Gattuso punished the team by keeping them at the training ground until Monday’s match against Bologna.

Sky Sport Italia reports Bakayoko stood up and apologized to his teammates for the incident, which was accepted by Gattuso and the rest of the squad.

While the Frenchman’s late arrival to training ultimately led to the team being sent to a ritiro, it’s believed it was just one of several instances that angered Gattuso.

It’s believed the tactician was disappointed by several instances of poor behaviour by his team, and he didn’t hide his anger when leaving Milanello on Wednesday.

No doubt Gattuso will be hoping the measure helps reverse the fortunes of his side, as they fell out of a Champions League spot last Sunday due to a 2-0 defeat to Torino.